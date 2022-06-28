Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Long Island Fugitive Seized By NJ State Troopers Following Route 17 Bus Incident Identified

Jerry DeMarco
NJ State Police troopers take Greyhound bus passenger Christopher Milton of Long Island into custody on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood.
NJ State Police troopers take Greyhound bus passenger Christopher Milton of Long Island into custody on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSET: MUGSHOT

UPDATE: A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island.

Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.

No weapons were found, but the troopers did discover that Milton was wanted in Suffolk County for failing to pay child support, records show.

State police charged Milton with being a fugitive from justice and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending extradition proceedings.

Ridgewood police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

