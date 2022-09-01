Lodi Schools Chief Punched Woman In Head, Assaulted Her Rescuer In Seaside: Police Report

UPDATE: Lodi Schools Supt. Douglas Petty punched a woman in the head on a Seaside Heights street, then brawled with a man who came to her aid, police charged.

A Heights police officer reported seeing Petty, 46, of Morris Plains, punch the woman in the head with a closed fist near the corner of Sumner Avenue and Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

A man approached and got into a fistfight with Petty, the officer wrote in a complaint on file in Superior Court in Toms River.

The victim -- whose name was withheld -- had an undisclosed personal relationship with the schools chief, the complaint says.

Police took Petty into custody and charged him with "purposely, knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to another" -- basically simple assault.

Then they sent him to the Ocean County Jail.

Records show he was ordered released by a Superior Court judge later that day pending a scheduled Sept. 14 first appearance in Municipal Court in Seaside Heights.

Petty, who left as principal of a public school in Newark to become Lodi's schools chief in November 2019, has declined comment.

The topic didn't come up at Wednesday's Lodi Board of Education meeting, which was live-streamed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.