Firefighters quickly doused a Lodi kitchen blaze early Friday night.

The fire in the two-family Church Street home broke out shortly after 7 p.m. and was knocked down in under 20 minutes.

Hackensack and Wallington firefighters assisted their Lodi colleagues.

No injuries were reported.

The Lodi Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

