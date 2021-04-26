Lodi Boy, 17, Caught With Loaded Gun At Paramus Mall

A 17-year-old Lodi boy was caught carrying a loaded gun at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus over the weekend, authorities said.

Acting on a tip, Paramus Police Officers Gil Maynard and Officer Diego Cruz were joined by security officers in finding the teen with a group of youths shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

They seized a fully-loaded 9mm SCCY Firearms CPX-2 pistol and took the boy who was carrying it in a fanny pack into custody without incident, the chief said.

His parents came to police headquarters before police gave the boy a delinquency complaint -- charging him with unlawful handgun possession -- and sent him to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Facility in Teterboro to await a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

