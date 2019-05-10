Lockdown Lifted, Morris County Tech Deemed Safe After Shooting Threat

A lockdown as the result of a shooting threat at Morris County School of Technology that began as students were arriving ended around 10:10 a.m. Friday, school officials said.

A "thorough" investigation and search of the school determined the threat was not directed at the school, the email said.

Classes resumed with law enforcement on campus for the rest of the day

The modified lockdown at Morris County School of Technology has ended. We have resumed a regular school day, and classes are in session. The afternoon share-time programs will be in session as usual. Law enforcement officials and administration have conducted a thorough investigation and search of the campus.

Several North Jersey tech schools had lockdowns Friday morning for precautionary measures, multiple local police officers told Daily Voice.

A threat made Thursday to Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne resulted in an increased police presence Friday, Prospect Park Mayor Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah said.

Butler and Parsippany schools had an increased police presence for precautionary measures, parents said.

Morris County Tech students during the lockdown posted videos from the inside of the dark building on Snapchat saying there had been a shooting threat. Parents confirmed the threat on social media saying police were not letting any incoming buses drop students off.

Buses from Morris County Tech were rerouted to Parsippany Hills High School, where students will spend the rest of the day or be transported to PHS for classes, Parsippany police said on Facebook.

"While the Denville Police Department conducts their investigation, will have an increased police presence at area schools," the department said.

"The increased presence is strictly precautionary and no threats have been made towards any school in the district."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.