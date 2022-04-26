Local Police Sergeant In Bergen County Charged With Pocketing PBA Funds

A Northvale police sergeant is accused of embezzling more than $75,000 from local PBA accounts.

Sgt. Charles J. “CJ” Amorosso, 35, “made cash withdrawals and transferred money out of multiple PBA (Police Benevolent Association) bank accounts without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Tuesday, April 26.

Detectives from Musella’s office charged Amorosso with theft on Monday following an investigation stemming from a Feb. 25 complaint, the prosecutor said.

The figure was set at more than $75,000 for charging purposes, although law enforcement sources put it at closer to $100,000.

Amorosso, who was a union treasurer and also the borough's fire chief, was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

He remains free while awaiting a May 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

