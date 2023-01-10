Local Man Charged, Released In Rash Of West Milford Vehicle Thefts

West Milford police nabbed a local man in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries, then had to let him go.

Tyler J. Nowinski, 21, of Hewitt, was seized after an alert resident quickly called police to report a stranger carrying a skateboard who was trying the door handle of a vehicle parked in a Lakeshore Drive doorway, Chief James DeVore said Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Police had been investigating several vehicle burglaries, thefts and failed attempts burglaries in the Upper Greenwood Lake and Hewitt sections of the township dating back to Nov. 26, the chief said.

Detectives tied Nowinski to several of those incidents, for which they charged him with five counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft, among other offenses.

Under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, however, they had to release him on a complaint pending a scheduled first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The investigation was continuing, DeVore said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.