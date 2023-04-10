Local Dealer Nabbed Near Hackensack School With 1,330 Heroin Folds, 440 Crack Vials, More: PD

A Hackensack resident who ran a street-level drug operation around the block from a middle school was seized by city police with 1,330 heroin folds, 440 crack vials, meth and more, authorities said.

Detective Sergio Raneli began an investigation that led to the arrest of Everett Cline, 46, at his Union Street apartment during the execution of a court-approved search warrant late last week, Capt. Michael Antista said on Monday, April 10.

Along with the coke and smack, police seized an ounce of methamphetamine, more than six ounces of pot, more than two dozen unknown pills, packaging materials and scales, said Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

The unemployed Cline was charged with various drug offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail after Friday’s raid -- only to be released by a judge in Hackensack, under New Jersey’s bail reform law, the very next day.

"The location of this drug distribution location situated in such close proximity to one of our schools further heightened our public safety concerns,” Police Director Ray Guidetti said.

Guidetti praised the efforts of investigators who “expend a considerable amount of time and effort investigating such crimes before their very impact can reach our children.”

He urged other citizens concerned about crime in the city to reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.