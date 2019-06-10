Contact Us
News

Livingston Driver, 87, Plows Car Through Parsippany Steakhouse

Cecilia Levine
An 87-year-old driver sustained minor bruising after plowing her car through the wall of a restaurant at the Parsippany Hilton Hotel, authorities said.
Ruth Levin of Livingston was backing her Nissan Sentra out of a spot outside of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse when her gas pedal got stuck under the floor mat "causing the sudden increase in speed and uncontrolled actions of the vehicle" around 7 p.m. Sunday night, the police report says.

Levin's car sped backwards into a parked Lincoln SUV and then forward over a curb, sidewalk and through the glass entrance of the steakhouse, the police report says.

Levin was issued a careless driving citation for failing to safely control the vehicle. The restaurant and landscaping sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash, police said.

