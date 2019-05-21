Little Ferry PD: Borough Motorcyclist, 25, Seriously Injured In Crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Little Ferry was seriously injured in a weekend crash, authorities said.

The man was found lying on the curb with severe injuries after the accident around 3:30 p.m. accident Sunday, across from 250 Bergen Turnpike, Little Ferry Det. Lt. Ronald Klein Jr. said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the motorcyclist was taken in an ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, police said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Squad conducted a thorough investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.