Little Ferry Garage Fire Doused

A detached garage fire in Little Ferry severely damaged two vehicles and was doused before it could do serious damage to the home, responders said.

The smoky, two-alarm blaze broke out on Roosevelt Street near Redneck Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

It was declared under control about 90 minutes later, with some extension to the home and a fence.

A Toyota Tundra pickup truck and older-model Mercedes sedan sustained severe damage.

Ridgefield Park and Wood-Ridge firefighters also responded.

County Wide Emergency Services provided a canteen.

