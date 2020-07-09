LISTEN: Fanwood Police Chief Accused Of Sexist, Racist Remarks Toward NJ Officials In Recording

Authorities in Union County are investigating a recording that surfaced on YouTube allegedly of the Fanwood police chief making racist and sexist comments directed at county and state officials, reports say.

Chief Richard Trigo denied saying anything inappropriate, NJ.com reports.

Trigo is accused of saying former acting Union County Prosecutor Grace Park -- the first Asian-American leader of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office -- was "pretty hot" and that she has "wide ones."

He also is accused of referring to NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the first Sikh state attorney general in the U.S., as that “that [expletive] guy with the turban” and saying, “I wanna pull him like a top."

Joshua McMahon, one of Trigo’s lawyers, said that the recordings had “unquestionably been manipulated and spliced” by someone who feels negatively about steps taken to reform the department under Trigo’s leadership — such as “hiring and promoting more minorities than any Chief in Fanwood’s history,” he said.

If the recording proves legitimate, Trigo will be removed or forced to step down, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said.

The recording was posted to YouTube on July Fourth by a channel called “Fanwood Exposed," and had been viewed nearly 800 times as of Thursday morning.

“Trigo continues to embarrass the Fanwood Police Department,” reads the caption of the 1 minute and 21 second video.

“Where is the outrage for his racist and sexist comments? Why is he immune from being held accountable?”

Additional videos on the channel allege Trigo has ordered officers to harass people, threatened PBA members, illegally dumped personal trash in the borough dumpster numerous times, and has been "lying through his teeth."

Fanwood Mayor Colleen Mahr has expressed her intent to fully cooperate with the investigation.

“I have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination and take these allegations and this tape very seriously,” Mahr told NJ.com. “It is my expectation that a full investigation will be conducted and that we will cooperate with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.”

