Liquor Licenses Of 10 New Jersey Bars Suspended Over 'Knucklehead Behavior'

North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Cecilia Levine
Wicked Wolf in Hoboken
Wicked Wolf in Hoboken Photo Credit: Google Maps

Ten New Jersey bars could have their liquor licenses suspended for violations of the state's public health executive orders, officials said.

The violations were reportedly found during a campaign by the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control to make sure establishments are following Gov. Phil Murphy's most recent order, which closes indoor food and beverage services between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order also bans bar-side seating, and maintains the enforcement of mask-waring and social distancing.

"It gives us no pleasure to file these charges, but our job is to protect both public health and our economy," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"We will not tolerate knucklehead behavior."

The Attorney General's office and New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control are seeking to suspended the licenses of the following bars, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

  • Wicked Wolf, Hoboken: 10 days
  • 30 Strikes Lane, Stratford: 10 days
  • Eddie’s Bar and Liquors, Bayonne: 15 days
  • Jalapenos Bar and Grill, Gloucester City: 20 days
  • George Street Ale House, New Brunswick: 25 days
  • Reilly’s Bar and Grill, Kearny: 30 days
  • 814 South Pub and Kitchen, Somerdale: 30 days
  • Graystone Inn, Little Falls: 40 days
  • Black Betty’s Saloon, Sayreville: 70 days
  • B&B Saloon, Atlantic City: 115 days

Murphy did not say which orders were violated.

The governor noted that an overwhelming amount of restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters are "doing the right thing... but I wanted to make sure folks know there are folks who are not doing the right thing. They need to know that."

