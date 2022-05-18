Lionsgate Production Studio Expected To Bring 600 Jobs To NJ's Largest City

The largest in New Jersey is about to get some major movie attention and it's going to need a big crew to keep it afloat.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Governor Phil Murphy recently announced that Lionsgate will be opening a brand new 12-acre TV and film complex in Newark, worth more than $125 million.

The facility will be the first "purpose-built studio" in New Jersey to cater specifically for TV and film production, according to a release from Mayor Baraka. The studio is also expected to create more than 600 new jobs with priority going to Newark residents.

“Bringing a project of this magnitude into Newark is a monumental victory for our city,” said Mayor Baraka. “It will bring hundreds of new jobs, create new educational opportunities for our students, and invigorate the revitalization of the South Ward.”

The project is the result of a partnership between Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), which will manage the facility. The complex will also offer educational programs and internships for Newark high school and college students.

"The introduction of the Lionsgate Newark Studio not only promotes the economic vitality of our state, but also provides good jobs and access to opportunity for all South Ward community members," said Governor Murphy.

The location in Newark's South Ward was chosen for its proximity to Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port of Newark, NJ TRANSIT, the PATH system, and several major highways. The facility is expected to open in late 2024.

