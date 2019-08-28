Contact Us
Lion At Turtle Back Zoo In West Orange Dies: Report

Paul Milo
Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange.
Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

One of three lions at Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange died last month, Patch reported.

The female lion was being treated for a gastrointestinal disorder, but her condition worsened.  She died July 19.

"The lion was under veterinary treatment and received full medical care," Mike Kerr , the zoo's director, told Patch.

"The lion underwent a physical exam, blood work, ultrasound, radiographs and supportive care."

The other lions are in good condition, Kerr also said.

The lions at the zoo are housed at a $3.6 million habitat opened in June 2017. The zoo acquired the cats as part of a species survival program.

