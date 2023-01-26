Linebacker From NJ Raped Virgin In PA Basement, Police Say

Two 20-year-old football players from St. Francis University sexually assaulted and raped a woman who had never had sex before in a Pennsylvania basement, authorities detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Marcel Mami, of Fredrick, MD, and Daunte White, of Wharton, NJ, following a nearly six-month-long investigation on Tuesday, January 24, Loretto Borough police said.

The unnamed Cambria County woman came forward during the summer following the assault during a house party in the borough on February 4, 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The men's court dockets say the incident happened in 2021, and it is not immediately clear which date is correct.

**The Following Details Are Disturbing And May Upset Some Readers**

While the woman was heavily intoxicated she was led by the Mami to the basement, who pushed her, making her slam her face onto the floor causing bruising, the criminal complaint details.

Then they forcibly undressed her and made her unwittingly perform sexual acts on both of them at the same time, while Mami pulled her hair and "she could not move based on the position she was in," she told the police during an interview on Aug. 8, 2022.

Both men weigh approximately 200 pounds and are 6 feet tall, according to the ESPN.

After White finished he watched as Mami finished raping her, according to the affidavit.

She had markings on her body and was in significant pain because she was a virgin and they were very rough, she told the police.

Mami has been charged with two felonies for rape forcible compulsion, conspiracy - rape forcible compulsion, and a misdemeanor for unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, according to his court docket.

White has been charged with two felonies for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse compulsion, conspiracy - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse compulsion, and a misdemeanor for unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, according to his court docket.

They have both been held in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10% cash bail of $75,000 and their preliminary has been set before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr. on Feb. 8, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., both of their dockets detail.

Mami is a freshman and White is a sophomore at SFU, both are linebackers who are listed as active members of the University's football team according to the school's website.

"University personnel cannot comment on details of an ongoing investigation. Saint Francis University cooperates with law enforcement officials as needed," a university spokesperson said in a statement.

University students have reportedly organized an on-campus protest for next Tuesday, January 31.

