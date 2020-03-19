Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 80 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death In Bergen, Tedesco Cites 'Moral' Responsibility For Orders
News

'Life Comes First': NJ Salons Brace For Impact After Ordered Shut By Murphy

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Michael Aspinwall with a client at The Shave Bar and Barbershop in Hillsdale.
Michael Aspinwall with a client at The Shave Bar and Barbershop in Hillsdale. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

This could get ugly.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered personal care businesses that can't comply with social distancing guidelines to close by 8 p.m. Thursday amid growing COVID-19 scares and cases.

Those include hair and nail salons, barber shops, massage parlors, eyelash shops, tattoo parlors and more.

Murphy was also considering limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, and those include funerals, weddings, house parties and religious services.

It's all in an effort to "flatten the curve" or stop the spread of the virus, that had killed nine New Jersey residents as of Thursday.

The move could cost local business owners thousands of dollars.

"I am an independent lash artist that is having a baby this year," said Kayla Sellitto, of Saddle Brook, who owns Kay Lash Beauty.

"This was my grind time to save money before I can longer work. No one knows when this will be over and it’s very scary for salon owners/freelance artists, small business owners, etc. in this industry."

Starlyn Delgado of Top Cutz 2 in Hasbrouck Heights knows closing is the right thing to do -- but it's going to hurt.

"This is the worst, losing about $1,400 a week," he said. "But life comes first."

Earlier this week, the White House ordered people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.

"It's time to cut the crap," Murphy said during a briefing Thursday. "We simply cannot have this, we’ve got to ensure compliance no matter what it is.

"It will be enforced aggressively, we’re going to get particularly ornery about this, in fact we already have, and again we mean business. It’s not that we’re trying to be jerks. It’s that we know if we flatten the curve over here, we will lessen the pressure on the healthcare system over there and save lives."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.