Leonia High Students Visited Notre Dame Shortly Before Fire

School officials say the students from Leonia High School who are on a school trip in France were unharmed after visiting Notre Dame Cathedral shortly before the landmark Parisian church was heavily damaged by fire Monday.

"All students from Leonia High School's French trip are safe. Fortunately, they left before the fire started. Sending prayers to all affected by this event and the Firefighters hard at work to bring an end to this tragedy," Board of Education member Bryce Robins said.

The fire broke out around 6:20 p.m., destroying the roof and graceful spire of the 800-year-old church, a favorite among tourists. While heavily damaged, the church remains structurally sound, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.