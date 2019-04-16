Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes PD: Officer Stops To Help Disabled Car, Finds Ex-Con Carrying Gun, Ecstasy, More
News

Leonia High Students Visited Notre Dame Shortly Before Fire

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A view inside Notre Dame Cathedral following the devastating fire at the church Monday.
A view inside Notre Dame Cathedral following the devastating fire at the church Monday. Video Credit: USA TODAY

School officials say the students from Leonia High School who are on a school trip in France were unharmed after visiting Notre Dame Cathedral shortly before the landmark Parisian church was heavily damaged by fire Monday.

"All students from Leonia High School's French trip are safe. Fortunately, they left before the fire started. Sending prayers to all affected by this event and the Firefighters hard at work to bring an end to this tragedy," Board of Education member Bryce Robins said.

The fire broke out around 6:20 p.m., destroying the roof and graceful spire of the 800-year-old church, a favorite among tourists. While heavily damaged, the church remains structurally sound, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.