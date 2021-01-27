Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Backhoe Hits Overpass, Topples Onto Route 17
News

Leap From 2nd Floor Balcony Severely Injures Burglar Confronted By Englewood McMansion Owner

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Englewood police
Englewood police Photo Credit: Englewood PD

A nimble burglar shimmied up a drainpipe to the second-floor balcony of a multi-million-dollar Englewood residence, then was seriously injured jumping to the ground after finding people home, authorities said.

Three accomplices waiting in a vehicle below whisked the crippled burglar away following Tuesday’s 7:45 p.m. break-in on Lewelen Circle, raising questions of whether the bandits were part of a sophisticated regional ring or a typical local crew.

City police alerted area hospitals to be on the lookout for self-admitted patients with leg injuries.

They also asked that residents in that part of town, near Englewood Cliffs, to check their surveillance video from between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The homeowner confronted the burglar who “is believed to have sustained a significant injury to one or both legs,” they said in an alert.

Nothing was taken and no weapons were shown, police added.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.