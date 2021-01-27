Leap From 2nd Floor Balcony Severely Injures Burglar Confronted By Englewood McMansion Owner

A nimble burglar shimmied up a drainpipe to the second-floor balcony of a multi-million-dollar Englewood residence, then was seriously injured jumping to the ground after finding people home, authorities said.

Three accomplices waiting in a vehicle below whisked the crippled burglar away following Tuesday’s 7:45 p.m. break-in on Lewelen Circle, raising questions of whether the bandits were part of a sophisticated regional ring or a typical local crew.

City police alerted area hospitals to be on the lookout for self-admitted patients with leg injuries.

They also asked that residents in that part of town, near Englewood Cliffs, to check their surveillance video from between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The homeowner confronted the burglar who “is believed to have sustained a significant injury to one or both legs,” they said in an alert.

Nothing was taken and no weapons were shown, police added.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

