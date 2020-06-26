Lawsuit: Years Of Bullying, Lack Of Administrative Action Led To Westfield Teen's Suicide

The parents of a Union County teenager who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2018 are suing the Westfield School District saying bullying and lack of administrative action contributed to their son's death.

Carthoris “Carter” Uziel died by suicide when he was a 15-year-old sophomore Westfield High School in June of 2018, after nearly a decade of verbal and physical bullying by his peers, according to the suit, filed by his parents Gene and Frances Uziel on June 16 in Union County Superior Court.

In addition from being called racial slurs and stalked, Uziel was thrown against lockers, had his pants pulled down in class, was hit in the face with a ball of ice that broke his glasses, had his school books vandalized and more, the suit says.

Named in the suit is the Westfield Board of Education, the superintendent of schools and Westfield township — though the bullying also took place at Edison and Roosevelt Intermediate schools, the suit says.

Westfield Schools Community Relations Coordinator Mary Ann McGann told NJ.com that the district "cannot comment on pending litigation." Westfield spokeswoman declined comment, too.

The suit -- alleging negligence, civil rights violations, hostile environment and retaliation -- further states that school administrators, teachers and counselors "were fully aware but deliberately indifferent to (the bullying), resulting in substantial harm to him and ultimately causing Carter to take his own life," NJ.com reports.

After making numerous attempts to communicate concerns about his son’s mistreatment to school officials, Gene received an email from Superintendent Margaret Dolan accusing him of harassment, and would no longer respond to his complaints, the suit says.

"You are the single and only parent out of the thousands of parents of our Westfield Public School students who has consistently attempted to harass and malign teachers, counselors, nurses and administrators in three different schools over several years,” Dolan's email reportedly said.

"I do not believe that the district must continue to respond to further inappropriate, intentionally offensive or harassing communications."

Uziel was remembered in a memorial blog "Thank You, Carter," as a kindhearted boy who loved to tell jokes, participate in drama and theater activities, work in the garden, play video games and make people laugh.

“Carter was gentle. Patient. Funny. Vibrant. Genuine,” the blog says. “He might not be here to see it, but the roots Carter planted will forever grow in WHS.”

