LAWSUIT: Sussex County Woman Says Workplace Became Hostile After She Came Out As Transgender

A transgender woman and water department supervisor from Sussex County is seeking a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages in a lawsuit filed on claims that she was mistreated by her employer after announcing her intent to undergo gender reassignment surgery, a new report says.

Tori-Anne Corrado, 59, a senior plant operator in Wayne Township’s Department of Water Pollution Control in Passaic County, says her coworkers continued to misgender her by calling her “sir” and that she “has been repeatedly met with disrespect and hostility by members of upper management as well as by the junior plant operators she supervises” following her legal name change in 2017 and gender reassignment surgery in 2018, according to an NJ.com report which cites court records.

In addition to allegedly being taken off job assignments, Corrado also claims that Wayne Township failed to train its employees on anti-discrimination rules and allowed the hostile environment to occur, which violates New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination, the report says.

