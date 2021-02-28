LAWSUIT: NJ Nursing Home Chef Says Boss Tried Making Himself Her Sex Slave

“I would like to be your slave, and you can be my master."

Those were the words 51-year-old AnnaMarie Ferrara says her new boss Howard Lawton said to her on her very first day of work, the New York Post reports citing a lawsuit filed in Mercer County Superior Court.

The grandmother was just hours into her new job as the chef for Healthcare Services Group, Inc., at its Phillipsburg location on Aug. 22, when Lawton expressed his own desires, The Post reports.

“Lawton made clear that he hired [Ferrara] specifically because he desired to enter into some sort of sado-masochistic sexual relationship with her where [Ferrara] would sexually dominate him in some sort of imaginary dungeon,” the outlet said citing the suit.

Ferrara says she "recoiled" when Lawton showed her a bracelet and collar embellished with the words "MASTER" on his computer, according to the suit.

“I will give you the key, and then you will really be my master,” Lawton said, according to the suit.

Ferrara apparently told her new boss he was "out of his mind," but the sexual harassment continued throughout her shift, the lawsuit says.

Ferrara was getting ready to leave for the day when Lawton asked her what she had planned for the evening, and even proposed "shopping for a collar," the suit alleges.

Days later, Lawton apparently texted Ferrara photos of himself naked and in his underwear with the captions, "Hope it pleases you master," and "Obeying my master's wishes."

After Ferrara told Lawton she was quitting, he said he would be firing her over a 2005 felony on her record -- even though she had included her offense in her job application, the lawsuit says.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

