LAWSUIT: Medical Supply Worker Who Found Noose In Englewood Hospital Says He Was Targeted

Cecilia Levine
Englewood Hospital admit to recovering a noose but denied allegations of wrongdoing, NorthJersey.com says.
Englewood Hospital admit to recovering a noose but denied allegations of wrongdoing, NorthJersey.com says. Photo Credit: https://www.maxpixel.net/

A 58-year-old Englewood Hospital worker says he was targeted in a bias crime after finding a noose in his workspace and is suing the hospital for negligence.

Patrick O’Reilly, who is 58 and African-American, had been working in the hospital's medical supply department for nearly a decade before finding the 3-foot noose in 2017, NorthJersey.com reports .

He filed a complaint last May alleging the hospital failed to protect him from discrimination and did not “observe and enforce rules regarding bullying and victimization of employees,” the report says.

O'Reilly's legal counsel feels the suit can raise awareness toward racial injustice -- for example the discovery of a noose at the American Dream last month, which prompted an investigation from the Bergen County NAACP chapter, the article says.

He is also seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress and humiliation, the report says.

