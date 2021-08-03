LAWSUIT: Lenape Valley Schools Superintendent Alleges Age Discrimination

The Superintendent of Lenape Valley Schools has filed a lawsuit against the regional board of education with allegations of harassment and ageism.

Paul DiRupo says his contract as district superintendent was not renewed because the Lenape Valley Regional Board of Education President Richard Kuncken told him the group was “going younger,” according to a suit filed in Sussex County Superior Court.

The comment was made after a meeting among board members regarding their decision not to renew DiRupo’s contract.

DiRupo, 64, says he was further discriminated against due to his diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, NJ.com reports.

Kuncken is accused of targeting DiRupo after he “continually harassed and treated (DiRupo) in a disparate” way, according to the suit, which also names Kuncken and other board members.

DiRupo has worked with the district for more than three decades and has held his position as superintendent since 2013, the report says.

The suit seeks lost income and pension contributions as well as pain and suffering and humiliation, the outlet reports.

The district agreed to pay a settlement of $55,000 in 2019 after a former assistant principal alleged mistreatment by DiRupo and other district officials.

