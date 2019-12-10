LAWSUIT: Leaked Shell Station Toxins Caused Cancer That Killed Northvale Girl

The family of a late Northvale girl has filed a lawsuit alleging her deadly brain cancer was caused by a contaminant leak from a nearby gas station.

Vivienne Knopp, 7, had been living at one of the homes in which toxic chemicals had seeped into the garden soil from an underground Shell station tank, NorthJersey.com reports.

The lawsuit was filed last Thursday in Superior Court -- exactly two years after Vivienne's death - and names Shell Oil Co. and the station's owner, Tappan Realty.

The Tappan Road gas station is one of the thousands of contaminated New Jersey sites on a list by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Vivienne died Dec. 5, 2017, after her aggressive cancer battle.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.