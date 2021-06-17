LAWSUIT: Former Morris County Private School Student Sexually Abused By Monks Over 150 Times

A former student and football player at the Delbarton School in Morristown says in a lawsuit filed last month that three of the school’s monks sexually assaulted him more than 150 times in the 1970s.

The alleged victim, now 57, said in the suit that the repeated sex abuse from the since-deceased monks — one a math teacher, one an assistant headmaster and social studies teacher and the third a headmaster of discipline — started when he was 13 or 14 years old and occurred more than 150 times in bathroom stalls, a classroom, a school office and during a Jersey Store field trip, NJ.com reports citing court records.

Named in the suit are the estates of the alleged abusers, Rev. Manus Duffy, Brother Jonathan Michael Hunt and the Rev. Bruno Ugliano, the latter of whom was previously named in a similar complaint. At least 19 claims have been made against the order that runs the private Catholic school since the statute of limitations for such cases was extended on Dec. 1, 2019, the report says.

In an email sent Wednesday to the outlet, the school stated that they have “always cooperated with local law enforcement on any matter that has been brought to its attention” and that they “encourage anyone who has been abused to come forward at this time and file your claim so that the process can begin.”

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

