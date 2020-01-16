Contact Us
Lawsuit Filed In Essex County Deems Huffman Koos' Refund Policies Illegal

Huffman Koos' Furniture Gallery (425 Route 46 in Fairfield)
Furniture chain Huffman Koos enforced a return and refund policy that violates the Consumer Fraud Act, says a lawsuit filed recently in Essex County.

The class-action lawsuit states that HK’s contracts refuse refunds and returns once the merchandise has been delivered or picked up, NJ.com reports .

These policies are considered unlawful because buyers have a legal right to a refund after receiving damaged furniture, the suit maintains citing law N.J.A.C. 13:45A-5.3(c).

That buyers must be given notice that they are, in fact, entitled to a “full and prompt” refund if damaged goods are delivered, according to the lawsuit.

Huffman Koos has New Jersey stores in Fairfield, Watchung and Freehold.

Click here for the full story from NJ.com.

