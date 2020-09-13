LAWSUIT: Family Of Newark Airport Worker Killed By Propeller Sues Airline, Port Authority

The family of a Newark Liberty Airport worker who was struck by an airplane propeller and killed has filed a lawsuit saying an absentee spotter and failed safety provisions are to blame for her death.

Jacqueline Mkalama, 53, of Orange, was walking on the tarmac at Gate 25 in Terminal A when she was struck in the head by the spinning propeller of a Bombardier DHC-8202, on Sept. 2, 2017, according to the suit filed last month.

The airport's operator, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, “failed to provide a safe place and means to perform the work, reads the suit, filed by the attorney Joseph Monaco on behalf of the victim's sister, Theresa Sikiny.

An unnamed spotter who was supposed to be there to warn workers of potential danger was in his car at the time of the accident, NorthJersey.com reports.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey along with United Airlines, the company that hired the mechanics, are named in the lawsuit, which seeks "equitable relief" and the costs of the suit.

Both the airline and Port Authority declined comment to NorthJersey.com due to pending litigation.

