LAWSUIT: Family Of Fort Lee Grad Fatally Struck By Taxi Want Change In NYC, Report Says

The family of a Fort Lee High School graduate who was fatally struck by a cab last February in New York City want change -- and they're starting with a lawsuit.

Sherena Hundalini, 26, was struck by a Lincoln Town Car driven by Lakhvinder Singh while standing on the sidewalk near 63rd Drive and Queens Boulevard. Singh, whose cab license is currently suspended, fled the scene but was stopped at a nearby intersection shortly after and taken into custody.

Hundalini's parents Prakash and Bina Hundalini are seeking $25 million in damages from New York City and its Department of Transportation and Taxi, the report says citing a notice of claim, NorthJersey.com reports.

The Hundalinis' attorneys say NYC has under-insured vehicles on the road and outdated and flawed taxi regulations.

