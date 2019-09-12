Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Offers Reward For 'Bomb Carrying' Park Ridge, Rockland Bank Robber
News

LAWSUIT: Bergen County-Owned Nursing Home Director Discriminated Against Non-Filipino Nurses

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Health Care Center in Rockleigh.
Bergen County Health Care Center in Rockleigh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A federal lawsuit filed by four nurses claims the director of a Bergen County-owned nursing home discriminated against non-Filipino nurses and caused them to "fear for their jobs."

Violetta Arcilla is accused of forcing out non-Filipino nurses, docking pay, wielding discipline unfairly and offering Filipino nurses better schedules, NorthJersey.com reports.

Arcilla, whose Facebook page says she is from Belleville, has been at the helm of the 100-bed Rockleigh home since 2015, the article says.

The suit was filed by Carmen Mabille, Maureen Beech, Rita Blaser and Barbara Masten last month.

Blaser was retaliated against after filing a complaint about the alleged unfair treatment and was "involuntarily pushed out of her job" at the home in January, the suit says.

Arcilla and the Bergen County Health Care Center's administrator did not respond to NorthJersey.com's requests for comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.