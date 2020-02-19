LAWSUIT: Alleged Victim Of Teacher's Aide Sex Assault Suing Hackensack Schools

A woman who says she was a victim of sexual misconduct by a South Hackensack School District teacher's aide is now suing the district and two of its officials who she says should have taken steps to end the sexual relationship, NorthJersey.com reports.

The suit stems from the arrest of Philip Cerone of Maywood, charged in October 2017 with "sexual assault by a supervisor" of a juvenile between 16-17 years old and "child endangerment by sexual contact," according to jail records.

He has since been sentenced to five years of probation and surrendered his teaching license after pleading guilty to criminal sexual contact last August, reports say.

Cerone began grooming the victim when she was 13 and that the sexual contact began when she was 16 at Hackensack High School, the plaintiff's lawyer Rosemarie Arnold said.

The plaintiff, who is asking for permission to sue under the name "Jane Doe" to avoid identification, says that Cerone -- her second teacher -- grabbed and fondled her at Hackensack High School and that the school did nothing to prevent it.

The alleged victim is seeking unspecific financial judgments, claiming that the district did nothing to prevent Cerone from being alone with her and did not notify law enforcement.

