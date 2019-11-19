Last Weekend Was So Cold That Mountain Creek Had Earliest Opening Ever

The frigid temperatures served some skiers and snow boarders well at Mountain Creek.

The Vernon resort cranked out some fresh powder to open one slope last Saturday and Sunday (both days a high of 38 degrees), the earliest opening in Mountain Creek history.

The weekend event was best suited for freestyle skiers and snow boarders who are "more inclined to appreciate terrain park features," Mountain Creek Resort's director of sales and marketing, Evan Kovach, told NJ.com.

The resort turned on snow-making machines last Tuesday night, the news outlet reported. By Thursday afternoon, nearly 2 million gallons of water had become snow.

"The earliest lift serviced skiing/riding in the history of NJ skiing. One for the record books, indeed."

The official opening day is scheduled for Dec. 14, but Kovach remained hopeful that there will be more fun to be had on the slopes before then.

