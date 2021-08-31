Last US Solider To Leave Afghanistan Is Pennsylvania Native

A distinguished US Army major general who graduated from Harvard University, was deployed 18 times and worked in the Pentagon is the last US solder to leave Afghanistan after a 20-year occupation.

Oh yeah, Maj. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue hails from Franklin County, PA.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

The commanding general of the 82nd airborne division and the 18th airborne corps, Donahue left the country on a US Air Force C-17 on Monday, Aug. 30 around 11:30 p.m.

Donahue was commissioned to the US Army in 1992, having previously worked in the Pentagon and is a two star general.

He deployed 17 times in support of operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Eastern Europe, according to his official biography.

His military education includes the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, the Naval War College, and the US Army War College Fellowship at Harvard University.

He is currently stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

In awe of our Sky Dragon Soldiers.



This was an incredibly tough, pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy.



Below is a picture of the last Soldier to leave Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/LnhBGHUf0M — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) August 30, 2021

