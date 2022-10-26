Las Vegas Performer Revamps North Jersey Library

Have you noticed an incredible breakthrough in the events, entertainment, and overall community spirit at the Secaucus Public Library?

With experience performing in NYC clubs, working as a voice-over artist, and even progressing all the way to Las Vegas, Jeffrey Machno has seemingly done it all — and now, he’s using his charm, individuality, and charisma to give the library the one-of-a-kind boost it needs to reach its true potential.

A lifelong Secaucus resident, Machno, 42, attended Immaculate Conception grammar school and Hudson Catholic High School, he tells DailyVoice.com. But what sparked his love for performing was more likely afterward, when he started stepping on stage as a standup comedian and MC at NYC clubs.

Later, Machno performed in Las Vegas before attending the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and briefly working as a voice-over artist.

Machno’s connections to the library — and the town of Secaucus, for that matter — run deep, he says. His sister-in-law, Lisa Machno, is the Branch Director for the Katherine Steffens Library Annex in Secaucus, and his brother is a member of the Secaucus Police Department.

When he was hired part-time about three years ago, Macho says the idea for a trivia night was born not long after the pandemic hit.

“It was a way for everyone to come together once a week to be entertained and also interact,” he says. “It’s been going on every Friday at 7 p.m. ever since!”

Another fun and educational event that makes Machno beam with pride is the library’s interview program. He’s hosted all types of subjects, from the mayor to the police chief, authors, celebrities, and even former Gov. Jim McGreevey.

“Jeffrey has gathered the community online with great enthusiasm since the pandemic,” says library employee Gina Fayazi. “From weekly trivia, to highlighting local talent and greatness through his interview series!” On site at the Library, Jeffrey makes people of all ages walking in feel especially important and I think that matters as a free public space.”

Above all, Machno says his favorite part about working at the library is helping to do something positive for Secaucus while making personal connections.

“Community is so important and the town of Secaucus truly stands out as one that comes together and endures,” he says. “I hope to be able to devote more time to my wonderful town and serve it any way that I can.”

Machno is constantly looking for more ways to keep improving and says that he has “some great programs in the works.” Those interested can keep up with the calendar of events on the library’s Facebook page, which Machno is also commonly seen on (but are we really surprised?).

“Over the past few years, Jeffrey has brought a lot to the Secaucus community while working for the Secaucus Public Library,” Branch Director Lisa Machno says. “His energy, outgoing personality, and quick wit have been a source of entertainment, and a much-needed distraction during the pandemic that has continued to attract people's attention and bring them to the library.”

“As the manager of the Katherine Steffens Library Annex, I am grateful for Jeffrey and his many talents that have made our library programs, such as trivia night and the monthly interview series a success.”

Attend trivia night at the Secaucus Public Library every Friday at 7 p.m., and follow the Secaucus Public Library and Business Resource Center on Facebook for the latest updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.