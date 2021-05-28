Landscaper, 32, Sexually Abused Cliffside Park Pre-Teen, Authorities Charge

A landscaper sexually abused a Cliffside Park pre-teen, authorities charged.

Miguel Camey, 32, of the Bronx “engaged in sexual conduct with the child on multiple occasions,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Detectives from his officer were tipped off by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Musella said.

An investigation with borough police followed, the prosecutor said.

Camey remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment.

