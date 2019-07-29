'Landmark Turned Eyesore': Budd Lake's Gold Mine Hotel Comes Down

Budd Lake's Gold Mine Hotel has been demolished.

Built in 1935, the L-shaped landmark on Route 46 and Gold Mine Road has been closed since at least 2001, Mayor Rob Greenbaum said.

Caravella Demolition of East Hanover knocked it down last Thursday.

Budd Lake officials asked the owner to have it taken down since it wasn't being used and was "unsafe," the mayor said.

"He did not respond in a timely fashion and we took appropriate municipal action to take the building down," Greenbaum told the Daily Record.

Residents thanked Greenbaum for his efforts.

"Goodbye to a landmark that became an eyesore," one person wrote on a Facebook post. Great job Rob.

Blue Bird Tavern on the same highway is the next shuttered establishment to go, Greenbaum told the Daily Record.

