Lakewood Man Gets 8 Years For Shooting 4-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside

A Lakewood man was sentenced to eight years in New Jersey State Prison for shooting a 4-year-old girl playing outside last year, authorities said.

Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas said Sciaire N. Jackson, 28, must serve 85 percent of his sentenced before he becomes eligible for parole, Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree aggravated assault and second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose on June 21, 2021.

The girl was sitting outside with her family on Boston Way when Jackson rode up the street on a bicycle and began firing a handgun around 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2020, authorities said.

The child was shot in the upper thigh area, breaking her femur bone, authorities said. Physicians treating the child at the time deemed the injury as serious, but non-life threatening.

The girl was not the intended target of the shooting. A second person returned fire at Jackson; that person, however, has not has not yet been identified.

The case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence H. Nelsen, III.

Jackson is represented by Robert C. Wolf Esq., of Westmont.

