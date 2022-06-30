Kush-y Setup: 50 Plants, Four Pounds Of Pot Seized, Englewood Man Busted In Growhouse Raid

A disturbance call brought police to an Englewood home where they said they found an illegal pot grow house, complete with an irrigation system and special lighting.

Authorities seized four pounds of packaged pot and more than 50 plants from the Knickerbocker Road residence off West Hudson Avenue, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The accused grower, Andrew Wepner, 40, had left before they got there and was headed out of state, he said.

Wepner returned a few days later and surrendered at police headquarters.

He was charged with first-degree manufacturing and maintaining a drug production facility and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released Wepner pending further court action a short time later.

You can legally possess up to six ounces of pot under New Jersey’s new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you arrested.

