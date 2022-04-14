Kush-y Job: 40 Pounds Of Pot In The Car Gets Upstate NY Driver Busted In Bergen

Pot may be legal in New Jersey, but not 40 pounds of it.

That’s what authorities said led to the arrest of an upstate New York mechanic by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Wednesday, April 13 -- exactly a week away from 4/20.

Detectives stopped Matthew Sullivan, 32, of North Syracuse in Ridgefield Park after learning that he was “transporting bulk amounts” of weed, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A warranted search of his vehicle turned up the 40 pounds of pot, Musella said.

Sullivan was charged with carrying drugs for sale, the prosecutor said. He was processed and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

You can legally possess up to six ounces of pot under New Jersey’s new marijuana laws. Any weight over that gets you arrested.

