KNOW ANYTHING? Philadelphia Woman, 29, Killed In Fall From Ocean Casino Resort

Jon Craig
Ocean Casino Resort's parking garage is shown at the lower left.
Ocean Casino Resort's parking garage is shown at the lower left. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Atlantic City police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia who fell from a casino parking garage, authorities said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, apparently fell from an upper level of the Ocean Casino Resort's garage at 8:34 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

The woman was found lying in the roadway, police said.

Patrol officers were the first to arrive on the beach block of New Jersey Avenue. 

After medical personnel arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives had not said whether the victim fell, was pushed or jumped off of the upper level garage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

