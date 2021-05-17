KNICKS TIX: MSG Prices For First Playoff Series Since 2013 Higher Than For Last 10 NBA Finals

With the Knicks returning to the playoffs for the first time in eight years, secondary-market ticket prices reportedly are higher for the team’s home games than for each of the last 10 NBA Finals.
Knicks owner James Dolan said he’s hoping for 66% capacity at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks’ first-round, seven-game Eastern Conference series against the Atlanta Hawks.
That means roughly 13,000 fans.
At least 50% of the seating will go to vaccinated fans amid loosened COVID restrictions. How many seats will be left after season ticket holders get first crack on Tuesday is anyone’s guess.
General-public tickets go on sale on Wednesday.
That hasn't stopped secondary markets. As it stood Monday, secondary market ticket prices to get into MSG for first-round Knick home playoff games ranged from $742 to $970, said Jesse Lawrence of ticketIQ.com.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, courtside seats were going for up to $40,000, Lawrence said.
The overall average price: $4,462.
It’s “by far the most expensive first-round NBA playoff series we've ever tracked,” Lawrence said. “In fact, it's the most expensive NBA Playoff series we've ever tracked including the NBA Finals.”
SeatGeek listed a bottom-line lowest ticket price of $1,001, not counting fees. Seats in the 100s ranged from $1,143 to $8,087.
Lawrence raised an interesting point: The Hawks have a get-in price of $125 at State Farm Arena. Discount roundtrip flights from New York are priced from $100 $135.
That means it’s cheaper to fly to Atlanta for games 3 and 4 than to buy a Garden seat.
And if the Knicks make it to the next round? At the moment, prices are starting at $2,400 a ticket. But that’s right now.
