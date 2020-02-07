Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Kids Eat Free July 4th At These NJ Applebee's Locations

Valerie Musson
Applebee's in Parsippany
Applebee's in Parsippany Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Casual kid-friendly restaurant chain Applebee’s is celebrating the Fourth of July with a special Kids Eat Free promotion.

Locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey are offering a free kids’ meal with an adult entree purchase.

The deal can be used with dine-in service or via online orders using the code KIDS, and the order must total at least $15.

Restaurants offering the promotion include:

  • Brick
  • Bridgewater
  • Butler
  • Clark
  • Clifton
  • Edison
  • Flemington
  • Garfield
  • Hackensack
  • Hackettstown
  • Hillsborough
  • Howell
  • Jersey City
  • Jersey Gardens
  • Kearny, Lacey
  • Linden
  • Manahawkin
  • Manalapan
  • Manchester
  • Middletown
  • Milltown
  • Mt. Olive
  • Newark
  • Newton
  • North Bergen
  • Ocean
  • Paramus
  • Parsippany
  • Phillipsburg
  • Piscataway
  • Rockaway
  • Tinton Falls
  • Totowa
  • Union
  • Wall

These locations are also serving up a series of patriotic drink specials from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.

