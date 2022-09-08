Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls
News

Kehlani, 070 Shake Spotted At NJ's American Dream Mall

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Kehlani and 070 Shake were spotted this week at NJ's American Dream Mall.
Kehlani and 070 Shake were spotted this week at NJ's American Dream Mall. Photo Credit: Instagram/@kehlani

Kehlani and 070 Shake were spotted this week at New Jersey’s American Dream Mall.

The musical couple were seen riding a golf cart through the mall before “hanging ten” inside the DreamWorks Water Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, the 27-year-old singer shared a video of themself happily cruising through the three-million-square-foot megamall with North Bergen's Danielle Balbuena, aka 070 Shake, by their side.

“Got my lefts this morning, sold out Radio City Music hall for tonight. No biggie,” Kehlani writes in an Instagram post that includes photos and videos of them surfing.

The star will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Tuesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 10 as part of their Blue Water Road Trip Tour.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.