Kearny Doc Extended Ibiza Trip Last-Minute Before Fatal Fall From Cliff

A physician from Kearny extended his vacation in Spain at the last-minute before plunging to his death while on a hike with his fiancée, a new report says.

Daniel Sirovich, 34, and Kristi Kelly decided to go on the hike where the physician slipped and fell 82 feet to his death in Ibiza after a music festival in England was rained out, the Staten Island Advance reports.

"Danny was, by far, the person with the most life that we had the pleasure to meet," according to a GoFundMe that had raised more than $51,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Sirovich was preparing to start his dream job in Boston.

"He gave 120% in everything he did, from his studies, to work, to loving Kristi, his family, and friends. To living life to the fullest and truly enjoying each and every moment, seeing the whole world and appreciating every detail in music."

Sirovich studied bio and medicine at Rutgers and had been working at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami.

He finished at the top of his class in medical school and was preparing to move to Boston for his "dream job" in an intensive care trauma unit, the GoFundMe says.

"Someone who saved many lives," the page says, "and didn't receive the opportunity to have someone save his."

