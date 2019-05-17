Kearny Chlorine Plant Fire Shuts Skyway, Residents Told To Stay Indoors

The Pulaski Skyway in Kearny was closed in both directions after a chlorine plant went up in flames, stranding drivers on the roadway Friday night.

The three-alarm blaze broke out around 10 p.m. at the Alden Leeds plant, located on Jacobus Avenue under the skyway.

Residents in Hudson County, Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island were urged to shut their windows due to smoke, which the stranded drivers watched drift out from under the highway.

Kearny fire officials bluntly warned the public to remain indoors with windows closed because the smoke from the fire "could cause severe respiratory distress."

Fire officials told Pix11 that multiple explosions occurred inside the facility.

Heavy smoke from the building was being reported at 11 p.m.

