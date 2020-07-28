Kanye West Files To Appear On New Jersey's Presidential Ballot

Kanye West has filed to appear on the New Jersey ballot for November's presidential election.

West had garnered more than 1,300 signatures to file, which exceeds the minimum quantity of 800 for independent candidates, records show. An objection period for someone to challenge the validity of individual signatures submitted is from now until July 31, at 5 p.m.

The rapper also filed papers Monday in an effort to appear on the ballot in Missouri and is looking toward New York as well, the report says.

West, 43, will need to accumulate at least 30,000 signatures by Thursday, July 30 in order to appear on New York’s ballot.

West, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, announced he'd be running for president on July 4th.

A string of social media posts about his marriage to Kim Kardashian and a campaign rally where he announced the couple were planning on aborting their first child made headlines shortly after.

