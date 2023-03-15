Kamala Harris Coming To NJ

United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Jersey on Wednesday, March 15.

The VP will fly into Newark Airport at noon and attend a finance event for the Democratic National Convention in Paramus, News12 reports.

Harris also will reportedly be filming a segment for "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, the outlet said.

No further details were released. This is a developing story. Check back for more.

