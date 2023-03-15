Contact Us
Kamala Harris Coming To NJ

Cecilia Levine
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Photo Credit: The White House

United States Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Jersey on Wednesday, March 15.

The VP will fly into Newark Airport at noon and attend a finance event for the Democratic National Convention in Paramus, News12 reports.

Harris also will reportedly be filming a segment for "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, the outlet said.

No further details were released. This is a developing story. Check back for more.

