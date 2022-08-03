K9 Officer On Hospice After Suffering Brain Injury Caused By Bee Sting

A police officer from suburban Philadelphia who suffered a brain injury caused by a bee sting last year is living out his final days, his family announced over the weekend.

Hatboro K9 handler and dad of two Ryan Allen went into cardiac arrest on Oct. 14, 2021 after suffering anaphylactic shock from a bee sting, "with no prior history of a bee allergy," his wife, Whitney Allen, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

He went into cardiac arrest and was clinically dead for 20 minutes, and as a result, suffered lack of oxygen to his brain — resulting in an anoxic brain injury, she explained. Since then, the officer has been in and out of ICUs and hospitals.

on Friday, March 4, Whitney Allen announced that her husband has been placed on hospice.

"We have learned that Ryan’s anoxic brain injury is even more devastating and extensive than we even first knew or could understand," she writes. "Due to this more definitive picture of his prognosis, we have made the extremely painful decision as a family to have Ryan discharged from rehabilitation on hospice care to spend his remaining days surrounded by loved ones and friends in a peaceful setting close to our home."

More than $110,000 had been raised for the officer's family on the GoFundMe page as of Tuesday, March 8.

Allen, who joined the police force in 2013, is a founding member of his department's K9 unit. He also served on the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.

