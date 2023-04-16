Juvenile Trio Knock Down Elderly Woman, Chased Down By Passaic PD

A Passaic senior citizen was injured when three shoplifting teens knocked her down, said police who captured the trio soon after.

The victim was bruised but otherwise OK after the incident on Jefferson Street with the boys -- two from Newark, one from Lodi, ages 17, 16 and 13, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

One of them is a convicted delinquent with a robbery history who recently cut off a monitoring bracelet while on house arrest, the mayor said.

The juvenile tried to escape by scampering across rooftops and climbing fences, but patrol officers chased them down, he said.

Police were preparing delinquency complaints against the trio, Lora said.

