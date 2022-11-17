JUSTICE FOR ELLEN: Family Of Philly Teacher Stabbed 20X Wants Suicide Ruling Overturned

On Jan. 26, 2011, Ellen Rae Greenberg was found on the kitchen floor of her Philadelphia apartment with 20 stab wounds — 10 to the back of her neck alone.

While the city's medical examiner initially ruled the teacher and Harrisburg native's death a homicide, he later changed to it suicide.

Greenberg's family has spent the last decade fighting to have that ruling changed again and, according to a family attorney Joe Podraza, only then can Justice For Ellen truly begin, he tells Fox29. Podraza could not immediately be reached by Daily Voice for comment Thursday, Nov. 17.

A three-member panel of the Commonwealth heard the family's arguments earlier this week. A decision was expected to be reached in the next three to six months, Podraza said.

"We’ve been fighting the city for more than 10 years. We’ve asked numerous experts in multiple fields to review Ellen’s case, and they all agree this was no suicide," Ellen's family writes on a GoFundMe page.

"With the help of our lawyers, we finally convinced a court to consider the case, and we’re hopeful the judge will intervene for Ellen and order her death certificate to be changed.

"Just getting this far has taken all of the last 10 years—including a decade’s worth of experts and lawyers—and the coming trial is still only the beginning."

